a bit more support by koalagardens
a bit more support

no flimsy branches for Hugo today. his hands look really long in this shot, and always ready to grab even when asleep
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Brigette ace
sweet sleepy bundle...
February 23rd, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
You know I think just looking at your sleeping koala photos could be a sleep aid. So calming and soothing.
February 23rd, 2021  
tony gig
Just how I feel...fav
February 23rd, 2021  
carol white ace
He looks very comfortable there.Fav😊
February 23rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so comfortable in his wooden bed ! just love how that little body can curl up into such a tight ball ! fav
February 23rd, 2021  
Helge Erik Storheim ace
Sweet dreams :-)
February 23rd, 2021  
