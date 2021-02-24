Sign up
Photo 2158
a bit more support
no flimsy branches for Hugo today. his hands look really long in this shot, and always ready to grab even when asleep
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
6
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3366
photos
254
followers
237
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st February 2021 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
wildandfree
Brigette
ace
sweet sleepy bundle...
February 23rd, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
You know I think just looking at your sleeping koala photos could be a sleep aid. So calming and soothing.
February 23rd, 2021
tony gig
Just how I feel...fav
February 23rd, 2021
carol white
ace
He looks very comfortable there.Fav😊
February 23rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! so comfortable in his wooden bed ! just love how that little body can curl up into such a tight ball ! fav
February 23rd, 2021
Helge Erik Storheim
ace
Sweet dreams :-)
February 23rd, 2021
