Ash is back by koalagardens
Ash is back

Ash only comes through once or twice a month so I suspect his home range borders the eastern edge of my property.
It's always so good to see him, he's a looker 😊
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Brigette ace
Ash has a mottled fur bum was he burned
February 25th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a handsome man!
February 25th, 2021  
