Jesse sooc by koalagardens
Photo 2160

Jesse sooc

well just converting the raw to jpg but no cropping or colour work or anything. Jesse is such a hero for pure and simple survival value
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lesley ace
Ah lovely. She’s looking quite thoughtful here.
February 26th, 2021  
