Photo 2161
that takes the cake
Just look closely at the lower hind leg and how that thin branch is cutting into it as she sleeps on in blissful ignorance. Can't say oh she is using that plate on her lower back here - that is like torture nightmares for me!
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
11
1
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
26th February 2021 6:54am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
matilda
wildandfree
Lois
ace
Amazing that she’s sleeping! That thin branch looks so painful!
February 27th, 2021
