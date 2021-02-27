Previous
Next
that takes the cake by koalagardens
Photo 2161

that takes the cake

Just look closely at the lower hind leg and how that thin branch is cutting into it as she sleeps on in blissful ignorance. Can't say oh she is using that plate on her lower back here - that is like torture nightmares for me!
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lois ace
Amazing that she’s sleeping! That thin branch looks so painful!
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise