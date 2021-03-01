Previous
Next
the awwww factor by koalagardens
Photo 2163

the awwww factor

Matilda still sleeping with her leg squished in there, but I have come around the front now for this shot. Apart from that leg she does look at total peace with the world (but I can't believe it is not numb!)
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Very sweet capture.Fav😊
March 1st, 2021  
Nina Ganci
fascinating as only 1 finger is gripping the tree, the others are loose - and she does not fall down and find it comfortable
March 1st, 2021  
Beau ace
Beautiful
March 1st, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
A super tree hug, dav
March 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise