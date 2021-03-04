Sign up
Photo 2166
still holding on
Jesse will always be a bit of a straggler I know, but he's tenacious!
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th March 2021 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
jesse
,
koala
,
wildandfree
Mave
Looks comfy
March 4th, 2021
haskar
ace
Great pose and pov.
March 4th, 2021
carol white
ace
A great capture.Fav😊
March 4th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a small little bundle - his little hands so sinewy yet a firm grip and bright-eyed !!
March 4th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Hi Jesse. So cute.
March 4th, 2021
