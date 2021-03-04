Previous
still holding on by koalagardens
Photo 2166

still holding on

Jesse will always be a bit of a straggler I know, but he's tenacious!
4th March 2021

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mave
Looks comfy
March 4th, 2021  
haskar
Great pose and pov.
March 4th, 2021  
carol white
A great capture.Fav😊
March 4th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a small little bundle - his little hands so sinewy yet a firm grip and bright-eyed !!
March 4th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn)
Hi Jesse. So cute.
March 4th, 2021  
