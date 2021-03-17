Previous
how good is this meal? by koalagardens
Photo 2179

how good is this meal?

Bullet is right into dinner for sure - om nom nom
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
When you're hungry, you're hungry! So cute
March 18th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely action shot of Bullet scoffing the leaves!
March 18th, 2021  
Wylie ace
I'd say 'leave me alone I'm eating!'
March 18th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Yummy - looks like it takes some concentration, all that balancing whilst munching!
March 18th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Bullet is dining at a great restaurant......delicious...
March 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot of the great man dining !
March 18th, 2021  
