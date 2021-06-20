Sign up
Photo 2274
peeking through the leaves
little Ellie thought she's stayed hidden ...
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ellie
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2021
,
junetrees21
Phil Sandford
ace
how beautiful; I never tire of seeing your gorgeous Koalas
June 22nd, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Very sweet shot
June 22nd, 2021
Babs
ace
She is still giving you a lovely smile even if she does think she is hidden
June 22nd, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a sweet smile on Ellie's face...
June 22nd, 2021
365 Project
close