Photo 2277
the full Monty
Another shot from the magic moment with Matilda, but zoomed back out a bit
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
22nd June 2021 1:41pm
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2021
Joanne Diochon
This one is just a natural poser, isn’t she? Look at that artistically extended right arm.
June 25th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
She is so adorable! Lovely shot.
June 25th, 2021
sarah
She is quite the diva love it
June 25th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
Such a cute shot.
June 25th, 2021
Sharon Lee
Gorgeous
June 25th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
She is certainly a beautiful girl...
June 25th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
She has such a friendly face. So cute how she is wedged in.
June 25th, 2021
