the full Monty by koalagardens
Photo 2277

the full Monty

Another shot from the magic moment with Matilda, but zoomed back out a bit
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Joanne Diochon ace
This one is just a natural poser, isn’t she? Look at that artistically extended right arm.
June 25th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
She is so adorable! Lovely shot.
June 25th, 2021  
sarah ace
She is quite the diva love it
June 25th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute shot.
June 25th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Gorgeous
June 25th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
She is certainly a beautiful girl...
June 25th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
She has such a friendly face. So cute how she is wedged in.
June 25th, 2021  
