Mona Lisa smile? by koalagardens
Photo 2279

Mona Lisa smile?

What do you think, if her eyes were open it would be a dead ringer 😂
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Barb ace
This is really cute!!! Fav
June 26th, 2021  
Mave
Cute
June 26th, 2021  
Jean ace
haha, yes
June 26th, 2021  
