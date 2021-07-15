Sign up
Photo 2299
one bundle of beauty
koala fix for the day ... you're welcome
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
5
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3656
photos
264
followers
254
following
629% complete
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
1206
2296
1207
2297
2298
1208
1209
2299
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th July 2021 12:54pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
Sue
So cuddly and gorgeous!
July 16th, 2021
leggzy
Awww, now that's what I call snuggly comfy 🐨
July 16th, 2021
Wylie
ace
Special creatures xx
July 16th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
So Adorable..
July 16th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Great capture, looks like he's holding on tight
July 16th, 2021
