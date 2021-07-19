Previous
one more Matilda by koalagardens
one more Matilda

from this set of captures
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sharon Lee ace
Love this one, great shot!
July 20th, 2021  
Dixie Goode ace
Lovely Matilda
July 20th, 2021  
Wylie ace
Imagine being able to walk up a tree like that!
July 20th, 2021  
