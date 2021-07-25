Previous
Next
lovely Luna by koalagardens
Photo 2309

lovely Luna

Video of their misadventure and release: https://youtu.be/mlKvLIociQM
She is now around 12 months old and will separate from Phoenix anytime in the next month or two.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
632% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
So cute
July 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise