Photo 2309
lovely Luna
Video of their misadventure and release:
https://youtu.be/mlKvLIociQM
She is now around 12 months old and will separate from Phoenix anytime in the next month or two.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
luna
,
wildandfree
Dawn
ace
So cute
July 25th, 2021
