he's back! by koalagardens
Photo 2332

he's back!

Haven't seen Ash since the breeding season wound down in March, not as it winds up again, he is back checking things out ...
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
