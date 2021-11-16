Previous
melting moment by koalagardens
melting moment

these young ones really have it don't they?
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Elizabeth ace
This guy is gazing intently.
November 16th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
Loving face indeed
November 16th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Adorable
November 16th, 2021  
carol white ace
Adorable 🥰.Fav🙂
November 16th, 2021  
