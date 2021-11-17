Sign up
Photo 2424
been a long time
I haven't seen Hugo for a little more than 6 months. I would give so much to know the stories of where he has been, but it's truly so good to see him back.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
0
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th November 2021 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
wildandfree
