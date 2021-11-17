Previous
been a long time by koalagardens
Photo 2424

been a long time

I haven't seen Hugo for a little more than 6 months. I would give so much to know the stories of where he has been, but it's truly so good to see him back.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

