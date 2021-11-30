Sign up
Photo 2437
just hanging around
Matilda in her element
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th November 2021 1:55pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
Jacqueline
ace
Like the look upon her face
November 30th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
She looks supremely confident. That right eye is in shadow again. Does she have particularly deep set eyes, I wonder? ETA…I just checked and it was Ellie last time with the “black eye” so I guess it is common depending on the angle of their head and the direction of the light.
November 30th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - the sun must be in her eyes !!
November 30th, 2021
Mags
ace
Aww! Hello there!
November 30th, 2021
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of Matilda
November 30th, 2021
Elyse Klemchuk
Is she winking at you? Hello, Matilda!
November 30th, 2021
