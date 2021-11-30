Previous
just hanging around by koalagardens
just hanging around

Matilda in her element
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jacqueline ace
Like the look upon her face
November 30th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
She looks supremely confident. That right eye is in shadow again. Does she have particularly deep set eyes, I wonder? ETA…I just checked and it was Ellie last time with the “black eye” so I guess it is common depending on the angle of their head and the direction of the light.
November 30th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot - the sun must be in her eyes !!
November 30th, 2021  
Mags ace
Aww! Hello there!
November 30th, 2021  
carol white ace
A lovely capture of Matilda
November 30th, 2021  
Elyse Klemchuk
Is she winking at you? Hello, Matilda!
November 30th, 2021  
