the big wet by koalagardens
the big wet

viva La Niña
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
carol white ace
Poor Matilda looks so wet.Fav😊
December 1st, 2021  
Milanie ace
How different her fur looks all wet!
December 1st, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
She does look very wet, but she doesn’t seem to mind.
December 1st, 2021  
