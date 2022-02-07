Previous
brace yerself by koalagardens
Photo 2506

brace yerself

cyclonic winds means those feet thumbs really come in handy for staying in the tree tops 🤭
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jacqueline ace
Great posture for staying put during a cyclone
February 8th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Do they not come lower down and into sturdier branches when strong winds are blowing?
February 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Properly wedged in ,in a tight ball !!
February 8th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@salza sometimes, but being arboreal they live in the tree tops as a rule
February 8th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
@koalagardens I guess that's just another thing that they take in their stride. I'd probably worry about them during strong winds
February 8th, 2022  
Ian George ace
looks like it s staying there.
February 8th, 2022  
