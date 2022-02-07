Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2506
brace yerself
cyclonic winds means those feet thumbs really come in handy for staying in the tree tops 🤭
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4076
photos
263
followers
255
following
686% complete
View this month »
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
Latest from all albums
2503
1414
2504
2505
1415
1416
2506
1417
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
6th February 2022 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
,
ndao1
Jacqueline
ace
Great posture for staying put during a cyclone
February 8th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Do they not come lower down and into sturdier branches when strong winds are blowing?
February 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Properly wedged in ,in a tight ball !!
February 8th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@salza
sometimes, but being arboreal they live in the tree tops as a rule
February 8th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
@koalagardens
I guess that's just another thing that they take in their stride. I'd probably worry about them during strong winds
February 8th, 2022
Ian George
ace
looks like it s staying there.
February 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close