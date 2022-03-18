Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2532
she can't really see me if I hold still?
Little Summer is rather pretty isn't she?
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4125
photos
263
followers
254
following
693% complete
View this month »
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
Latest from all albums
1437
65
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th March 2022 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
summer
,
conservation
,
koala
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Summer has a sweet profile!
March 19th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Sweet capture and Summer looks very cute with her lovely fluffy coat.
March 19th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
and don't look her into the eyes, lol.....great shot.
March 19th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
yes I have a strategy where I turn my back and get the camera as ready as possible then turn slowly, pointing the camera down, and kind of peek up to see her posture, then bring the camera up, click and turn away again ... this is when a koala is showing any nervousness. Bullet of course couldn't care what I do around him 😂
March 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close