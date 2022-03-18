Previous
she can't really see me if I hold still? by koalagardens
Photo 2532

she can't really see me if I hold still?

Little Summer is rather pretty isn't she?
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
Summer has a sweet profile!
March 19th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Sweet capture and Summer looks very cute with her lovely fluffy coat.
March 19th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
and don't look her into the eyes, lol.....great shot.
March 19th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@dutchothotmailcom yes I have a strategy where I turn my back and get the camera as ready as possible then turn slowly, pointing the camera down, and kind of peek up to see her posture, then bring the camera up, click and turn away again ... this is when a koala is showing any nervousness. Bullet of course couldn't care what I do around him 😂
March 19th, 2022  
