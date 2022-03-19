Previous
Hugo looking good by koalagardens
Hugo looking good

I've managed to get to some areas of the property on the quad bike, but won't be back to full checking til after surgery next month. But how fab to find the big fella looking just fine!
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Suzanne ace
Excellent news!
March 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I am sure your heart thumped with joy when you met up with him ! He looks nonplus amongst all those juicy leaves !! fav
March 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Very handsome fellow!
March 20th, 2022  
