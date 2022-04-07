Sign up
I can sleep anywhere
Oh Hugo, how is this possible?
7th April 2022
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
hugo
wildandfree
Dixie Goode
ace
He is so darn adorable. I see the claws but I still just want to snuggle him.
April 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
How amazing is this, I am just about ready for bed and cannot believe it! At least he found real thick stems!
April 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The sleep of the innocent , How sweet he looks ! fav
April 6th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Hugo loos like a big cuddly baby here, not like the strong tough male he actually is.
April 6th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Safe, secure and sleeping! That's Hugo's life compleat
April 6th, 2022
