I can sleep anywhere by koalagardens
Photo 2552

I can sleep anywhere

Oh Hugo, how is this possible?
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Dixie Goode ace
He is so darn adorable. I see the claws but I still just want to snuggle him.
April 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
How amazing is this, I am just about ready for bed and cannot believe it! At least he found real thick stems!
April 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The sleep of the innocent , How sweet he looks ! fav
April 6th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Hugo loos like a big cuddly baby here, not like the strong tough male he actually is.
April 6th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Safe, secure and sleeping! That's Hugo's life compleat
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
