Photo 2555
eucalyptus, oh my favourite!
https://youtu.be/t0tuil4-oJY
- I finally completed editing my Flood Diary video. As you can see above we are still getting rain to some amount most days.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4190
photos
264
followers
255
following
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
1475
2552
67
1476
2553
68
2554
2555
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th April 2022 10:02am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous details. Bullet looks totally engrossed in his meal
April 10th, 2022
