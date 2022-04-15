Previous
sweet Matilda by koalagardens
Photo 2560

sweet Matilda

I rather liked the lighting and bokeh on this one
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lighting ad bokeh excellent!
April 16th, 2022  
Sweat Mathilde looks beautiful in this shot. great lighting and bokeh. fav.
April 16th, 2022  
Oh she’s sweet in the sunshine.
April 16th, 2022  
