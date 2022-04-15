Sign up
Photo 2560
sweet Matilda
I rather liked the lighting and bokeh on this one
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4202
photos
264
followers
255
following
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th April 2022 8:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
Suzanne
ace
Lighting ad bokeh excellent!
April 16th, 2022
bruni
ace
Sweat Mathilde looks beautiful in this shot. great lighting and bokeh. fav.
April 16th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Oh she’s sweet in the sunshine.
April 16th, 2022
