Photo 2561
the wake up ...
Matilda was dozing, suddenly she realised I was there and the little eyes popped open and the ears half raised ... and I caught the moment
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
KoalaGardens
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
16th April 2022 9:46am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
matilda
wildandfree
Larry Steager
Perfect capture.
April 17th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
Such a perfect moment ! Super shot - look at those little eyes ! fav
April 17th, 2022
