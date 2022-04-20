Sign up
Photo 2565
and awake
This is Bullet in the same spot as the photo yesterday, but he woke up and realised I was photographing him, so I got 'the look' 🙃
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
3
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4212
photos
265
followers
256
following
702% complete
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th April 2022 12:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Milanie
ace
And you weren't even bothering him! He shouldn't be cranky with you :)
April 21st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And what a look he gave you !! fav
April 21st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s quite a look!
April 21st, 2022
