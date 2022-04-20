Previous
and awake by koalagardens
Photo 2565

and awake

This is Bullet in the same spot as the photo yesterday, but he woke up and realised I was photographing him, so I got 'the look' 🙃
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
And you weren't even bothering him! He shouldn't be cranky with you :)
April 21st, 2022  
And what a look he gave you !! fav
April 21st, 2022  
That’s quite a look!
April 21st, 2022  
