Don't expect me to come help! by koalagardens
Photo 2566

Don't expect me to come help!

Watch how the day worked out https://youtu.be/El_Io7ruZhw So grateful for this funded day of work in the plantation.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Well wedged in here, not moving for anyone!
April 23rd, 2022  
Oh my, that look you are getting says it all! Have to check out the video later ;-)
April 23rd, 2022  
So glad he was cooperative for all the work you got done. Well done!
April 23rd, 2022  
