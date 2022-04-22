Sign up
Photo 2567
that old man face we love
makes me smile every single time
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
2
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4217
photos
265
followers
256
following
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd April 2022 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
