so into this meal by koalagardens
so into this meal

I don't often get a photo where you can see the top teeth as well as the lower ones so I wanted to use this
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
That's an amazing shot, the teeth look so small!
April 28th, 2022  
Christina
Super cool - I really had to study this to take it in!
April 28th, 2022  
