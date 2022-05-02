Sign up
Photo 2577
hand or foot?
hey Matilda
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4241
photos
264
followers
253
following
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th May 2022 3:22pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
What an amazing close up with fabulous details.
May 5th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great close up of this hand/foot!
May 5th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oh deffo a hand!!
May 5th, 2022
JackieR
ace
But....could be a foot
May 5th, 2022
Jesika
Yes!
May 5th, 2022
Annie D
ace
foot :) great image!
May 5th, 2022
