it had to be said by koalagardens
Photo 2577

it had to be said

I nearly always forget this day, so I made sure to be ready this year - Bullet=Yoda in my books
4th May 2022 4th May 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Kartia ace
😂 I love it!
May 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Fun processing
May 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
LOL! Well done!
May 4th, 2022  
