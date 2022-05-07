Sign up
Photo 2582
just within reach
Bullet truly enjoys each meal with his whole body
7th May 2022
7th May 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Milanie
ace
Neat close-up of the on-going activity :)
May 8th, 2022
Michelle
Looks like the tastiest meal by Bullets face!
May 8th, 2022
