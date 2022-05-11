Previous
Keogh finally by koalagardens
Keogh finally

The kindy kids have been really hard to photograph! There is still lots of leaf to hide behind in there and it's been raining most days with very poor light conditions. At least we got to enjoy this face today.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a little sweetie ! fav
May 11th, 2022  
Jesika
Cheeky looking little face
May 11th, 2022  
