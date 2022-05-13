Sign up
Photo 2588
high life in the kindy
Scampi taking advantage of some breeze to snatch the best branches
13th May 2022
13th May 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
scampi
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
JackieR
ace
Scampi says high five!!
May 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Quite a character ! leaf in mouth while grabbing another ! He is gorgeous ! fav
May 13th, 2022
