high life in the kindy by koalagardens
Photo 2588

high life in the kindy

Scampi taking advantage of some breeze to snatch the best branches
13th May 2022 13th May 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
JackieR ace
Scampi says high five!!
May 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite a character ! leaf in mouth while grabbing another ! He is gorgeous ! fav
May 13th, 2022  
