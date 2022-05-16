do you see what I see?

no doubt that is one full and wriggling pouch for Ellie. Sorry about the dirty looking bottom, but hey nature is something else - she is also papping! Now I wonder how many of your know what that means?

Pap is produce by the mother koala as a porridge like goo directly from the caecum, and the joey pops head out of the pouch and eats it like it is the best thing ever. This puts the needed bacteria into joey's system so that joey will be eating leaves within the next weeks. We have waited a long time for Ellie to be mature enough to have her first joey, this is so exciting!