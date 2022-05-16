Previous
do you see what I see? by koalagardens
Photo 2591

do you see what I see?

no doubt that is one full and wriggling pouch for Ellie. Sorry about the dirty looking bottom, but hey nature is something else - she is also papping! Now I wonder how many of your know what that means?
Pap is produce by the mother koala as a porridge like goo directly from the caecum, and the joey pops head out of the pouch and eats it like it is the best thing ever. This puts the needed bacteria into joey's system so that joey will be eating leaves within the next weeks. We have waited a long time for Ellie to be mature enough to have her first joey, this is so exciting!
Wylie ace
Its such a gross thing, but very necessary. It used to gross me out when my pup would snap up the 'roo poo! Maybe she knew something I didn't :)
May 16th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@pusspup yeah not quite the same, and more gross as then pup wants to lick your mouth! only koalas pap, roo joeys can just nibble dirt to get the kick start like calves and kids and foals do - but up high in the trees, well we get pap instead.
Interestingly too, once joey has that digestion working, they would not eat poo by choice ever again (and pap isn't poo but hey close!)
May 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful shot and fabulous title! Such exciting times ahead for sure! Such a great sixws too. How long till we get to see her joey?
May 16th, 2022  
