Discuss
Photo 2598
in the tree tops
It must be amazing in the tops of 30 m high trees, on the top of a ridge line.
23rd May 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
bullet
wildandfree
Lesley
What view? Munch, munch…
May 24th, 2022
