Photo 2615
can somebody move those twigs please
nearly a clear shot of his face, but I guess compared to Hugo yesterday, a couple of little twigs is nothing 😉
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2022
Diana
ace
You caught him so well positioned between them! Great close up.
June 10th, 2022
