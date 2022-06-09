Previous
can somebody move those twigs please by koalagardens
can somebody move those twigs please

nearly a clear shot of his face, but I guess compared to Hugo yesterday, a couple of little twigs is nothing 😉
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
You caught him so well positioned between them! Great close up.
June 10th, 2022  
