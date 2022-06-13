Sign up
Photo 2618
hands and feet with the darkroom
it's our theme this week so join in with the tag darkroom-handsfeet Bullet has a foot on one side here and his hand on the other - talk about claws!
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4321
photos
259
followers
252
following
717% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th June 2022 2:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2022
,
darkroom-handsfeet
Danette Thompson
ace
Fascinating photo.
June 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
Some big claws too!
June 13th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Super close up
June 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
They are amazing, fabulous close up.
June 13th, 2022
