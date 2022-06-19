Sign up
Photo 2625
winner
Bullet definitely wins the 'I can sleep anywhere' competition. Truly - chin on foot, one hand and the rest dangling ...
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
17th June 2022 11:26am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Anywhere and in any position. If I got into that position for any length of time I don't think I'd ever be able to straighten up again.
June 19th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh gosh! Just draped over a branch!
June 19th, 2022
