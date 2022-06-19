Previous
Bullet definitely wins the 'I can sleep anywhere' competition. Truly - chin on foot, one hand and the rest dangling ...
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Joanne Diochon ace
Anywhere and in any position. If I got into that position for any length of time I don’t think I’d ever be able to straighten up again.
June 19th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh gosh! Just draped over a branch!
June 19th, 2022  
