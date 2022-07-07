Sign up
Photo 2641
Pearl and Hope
The gorgeous new mum and joey have been named, and are they delightful or what? It is good to have some Hope with so much wrong in this work isn't it?
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
3
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th July 2022 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
pearl
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Jesika
May I quote Mr Spock and say, “Live long and prosper, Pearl and Hope”?
July 8th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@jesika2
most assuredly you may!
July 8th, 2022
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Beautiful photo - a true Kodak moment!
July 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
