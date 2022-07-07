Previous
Pearl and Hope by koalagardens
Pearl and Hope

The gorgeous new mum and joey have been named, and are they delightful or what? It is good to have some Hope with so much wrong in this work isn't it?
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jesika
May I quote Mr Spock and say, “Live long and prosper, Pearl and Hope”?
July 8th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@jesika2 most assuredly you may!
July 8th, 2022  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Beautiful photo - a true Kodak moment!
July 8th, 2022  
