Photo 2644
keep joey dry at least
I love how koalas roll into a ball when it is wet or cold - their coats are the most water resistant and insulating in the world. But look at the angle of her hips and back legs up the branches. oof!
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
4
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4375
photos
259
followers
250
following
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
6th July 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Michelle
So cute
July 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw bless !
July 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
She's a loving mom. =)
July 10th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
looks a bit tricky. I wonder if they get as stiff as we do when in an uncomfortable position???
July 10th, 2022
