keep joey dry at least by koalagardens
keep joey dry at least

I love how koalas roll into a ball when it is wet or cold - their coats are the most water resistant and insulating in the world. But look at the angle of her hips and back legs up the branches. oof!
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Michelle
So cute
July 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw bless !
July 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
She's a loving mom. =)
July 10th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
looks a bit tricky. I wonder if they get as stiff as we do when in an uncomfortable position???
July 10th, 2022  
