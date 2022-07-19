Sign up
Photo 2655
still hidden
I still have not seen this joey out of the pouch, but you can see the pouch bulge can't you?
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Ellie sure is being very secretive, hope she shows it soon. She seems to be watching you ;-)
July 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
She is keeping joey well hidden.
July 22nd, 2022
