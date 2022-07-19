Previous
still hidden
I still have not seen this joey out of the pouch, but you can see the pouch bulge can't you?
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Ellie sure is being very secretive, hope she shows it soon. She seems to be watching you ;-)
July 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
She is keeping joey well hidden.
July 22nd, 2022  
