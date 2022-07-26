Sign up
Photo 2662
exciting first peek
Finally a little something of Ellie's joey - can you see that arm hanging out the pouch?
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Oh! What a capture.
July 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! such a tiny little arm !
July 28th, 2022
