feeding on high by koalagardens
Photo 2664

feeding on high

this is the newest mum again, nearly 30 m from the ground eating while her joey learns much. it is looking like Sophie for mum but voting is going wild on the joey, so will be more complex to count up
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
What a wonderful sight and capture, the light is just right! You must be over the moon with all the newcomers, those little faces are just too cute for words!
July 30th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how wonderful.
July 30th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Peek a boo, how cute.
July 30th, 2022  
haskar ace
How wonderful pov. Looks great.
July 30th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So Delightful!
July 30th, 2022  
tony gig
Lovely position and capture...
July 30th, 2022  
