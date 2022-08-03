Previous
How tiny is that foot? by koalagardens
Photo 2670

How tiny is that foot?

Ellie is still dragging the suspense out giving me only a glimpse of that tiny foot this time - last time an arm was hanging from the pouch.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Mags ace
Oh my! Revealing little by little. =)
August 4th, 2022  
