look closely by koalagardens
Photo 2671

look closely

Joey is laying on its back and if you look closely you can see the nose poking out the pouch with the chin nearly on top due to the position. This kind of image is rarely seen in the wild.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw !! I can see that pretty little nose ! Great shot !
August 5th, 2022  
