Photo 2671
look closely
Joey is laying on its back and if you look closely you can see the nose poking out the pouch with the chin nearly on top due to the position. This kind of image is rarely seen in the wild.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
ellie
marsupial
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw !! I can see that pretty little nose ! Great shot !
August 5th, 2022
