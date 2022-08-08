Previous
what do you say when professionals come? by koalagardens
Photo 2675

what do you say when professionals come?

Not today! haha Bullet, you should have seen the things I had to do to get his attention for a video team that came to film here. You'd have thought they were the god of death ... 😉
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Bullet pretending to be the shy one, or was the pay not enough ;-)
August 10th, 2022  
