Photo 2675
what do you say when professionals come?
Not today! haha Bullet, you should have seen the things I had to do to get his attention for a video team that came to film here. You'd have thought they were the god of death ... 😉
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4438
photos
253
followers
242
following
Diana
ace
Bullet pretending to be the shy one, or was the pay not enough ;-)
August 10th, 2022
