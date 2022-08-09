Previous
the most we got to see by koalagardens
Photo 2676

the most we got to see

if you look at the photo yesterday, this is as much response as I could get for the professional photography team that were here. I guess Bullet is saving his best for me haha
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
JackieR ace
He can hardly open his eyes!!
August 11th, 2022  
Wylie ace
too many fermented gum leaves!!
August 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
He does not seem to like having strangers around ;-)
August 11th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@ludwigsdiana well yeah, he just could care less really 😆
August 11th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@pusspup haha that's such a strange old myth, until you see that face, then you can see why people think that 😆
August 11th, 2022  
