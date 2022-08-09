Sign up
Photo 2676
the most we got to see
if you look at the photo yesterday, this is as much response as I could get for the professional photography team that were here. I guess Bullet is saving his best for me haha
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
JackieR
ace
He can hardly open his eyes!!
August 11th, 2022
Wylie
ace
too many fermented gum leaves!!
August 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
He does not seem to like having strangers around ;-)
August 11th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
well yeah, he just could care less really 😆
August 11th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@pusspup
haha that's such a strange old myth, until you see that face, then you can see why people think that 😆
August 11th, 2022
