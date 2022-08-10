Previous
Tribute to Olivia Newton-John by koalagardens
Photo 2677

Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

For once I have named a new koala - meet Olivia. I've only seen her on 2 days, 2 weeks apart, but she has a joey in pouch and is gorgeous. It seems fitting to name her after a beautiful lady lost this week, as a continuation of visions of hope.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Mags ace
Oh, she's just lovely!
August 11th, 2022  
