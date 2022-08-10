Sign up
Photo 2677
Tribute to Olivia Newton-John
For once I have named a new koala - meet Olivia. I've only seen her on 2 days, 2 weeks apart, but she has a joey in pouch and is gorgeous. It seems fitting to name her after a beautiful lady lost this week, as a continuation of visions of hope.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4441
photos
252
followers
241
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
olivia
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Oh, she's just lovely!
August 11th, 2022
