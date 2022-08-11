Sign up
Photo 2678
Ima big koala now
Shine is at the very top of a tree having a feast without needing help from mum (who is about a metre below) and enjoying this meal indeed.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
5
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
shine
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
JackieR
ace
looks soooooooooo vulnerable (how old is shine?
August 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh my! Growing up so fast.
August 12th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Cuteness over load!!!!
August 12th, 2022
Jesika
Independence Day.
August 12th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I'd say around 9 months old now. the wind started up and this little one was blowing about, I did have my heart in my mouth just a little ...
August 12th, 2022
