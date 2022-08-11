Previous
Next
Ima big koala now by koalagardens
Photo 2678

Ima big koala now

Shine is at the very top of a tree having a feast without needing help from mum (who is about a metre below) and enjoying this meal indeed.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
733% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
looks soooooooooo vulnerable (how old is shine?
August 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh my! Growing up so fast.
August 12th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Cuteness over load!!!!
August 12th, 2022  
Jesika
Independence Day.
August 12th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I'd say around 9 months old now. the wind started up and this little one was blowing about, I did have my heart in my mouth just a little ...
August 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise